Athletic Federation trolled for commenting on Hima Das's fluency in English

    New Delhi, July 13: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the apex body to lead, develop and manage the sport, was trolled for commenting on Hima Das's fluency in English. The Federation's tone of appreciation has not gone down well with the Twitterati.

    Indian sprinter Hima Das
    The AFI posted a video Hima Das talking to media after qualifying for the finals, saying," HimaDas speking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking & yeah,try ur best in final!"

    This tweet has incurred the wrath of Twitteratti. Rohit Ram, who claims to be sports addict, tweeted, "She has landed in Tampere for displaying her talent in track and not in English Its shame on you @afiindia for what you said."

    Bu the AFI promptly replied, saying " you need to read the tweet again & understand it well & stop trolling." However, the reply did not stop trolls from attacking the AFI for their tone of appreciation for the champion athlete.

    Hima Das had stormed into the women's 400m final as the fastest runner in the semifinals heats on the second day of the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. The 18-year-old Das clocked 52.10 seconds to win the semifinals heat number one and led the overall time charts. She scripted history on Thursday as she clinched the gold medal in the 400m final - at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland - becoming the first Indian athlete to do so in a track event.

    hima das new delhi

