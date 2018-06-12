English

Athawale says Shiv Sena will suffer if it breaks alliance with BJP

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jalna (Maharashtra), Jun 12: Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale today appealed to the Shiv Sena not to break its alliance with the BJP, saying any such act will result in electoral losses for it.

    Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale
    Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale

    The Dalit leader also asserted that his own party's alliance with the the BJP remains intact. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said the Shiv Sena will suffer in elections if it quits the BJP-led NDA.

    "If the Sena does not ally with the BJP, it will suffer in upcoming elections," he said, addressing a press conference here in North Maharashtra.

    The Rajya Sabha MP said he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and persuade him to talk to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on continuing the alliance between the two saffron parties.

    The Sena and the BJP are part of the governments at the Centre and also in Maharashtra. Sena has earlier announced that it will contest all future polls alone.

    Last week, BJP president Amit Shah had called on Thackeray in Mumbai and the meeting was seen as an effort to reduce the tension between the bickering allies. Asked about the rising incidents of atrocities on Dalits in the country, Athawale blamed them on the existing social system and maintained that the government was not responsible for such cases.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    shiv sena ramdas athawale

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue