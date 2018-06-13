English

Atal Bihari Vajpayee likely to remain in AIIMS for few more days

    Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee although he is responding to treatment and is on antibiotics, he is likely to remain in AIIMS hospital for few more days, according to reports.

    AIIMS rules out discharging Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    According to News 18 TV reports, Vajpayee will remain in AIIMS for few more days. However, vitals for the former Prime Minister still stable for now.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the AIIMS in New Delhi had issued a fresh statement saying that his condition was stable.

    "His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectible antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. he will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled," the statement said.

    Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on Monday and a statement issued said that the former prime minister had been diagnosed with a urinary infection.

    Vajpayee, who has been bed-ridden since 2009, has been suffering from lower respiratory tract infection and kidney- related issues.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
