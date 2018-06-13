Vajpayee showing significant improvement: AIIMS

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours, AIIMS stated in a press conference.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, said, "His kidney function is back to normal, heart rate, respiratory rate and BP also normal, they're being maintained without support. Hopefully, he will make full recovery in next few days, overall his health is good."

Earlier, it was reported that Vajpayee was on antibiotics and he was likely to remain in AIIMS hospital for few more days, according to reports.

According to News 18 TV reports, Vajpayee will remain in AIIMS for few more days. However, vitals for the former Prime Minister still stable for now.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AIIMS in New Delhi had issued a fresh statement saying that his condition was stable.

"His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectible antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. he will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled," the statement said.

Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on Monday and a statement issued said that the former prime minister had been diagnosed with a urinary infection.

Vajpayee, who has been bed-ridden since 2009, has been suffering from lower respiratory tract infection and kidney- related issues.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day