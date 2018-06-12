Atal Bihari Vajpayee health: Former PM stable, AIIMS says 'he is on injectable antibiotics'

A day after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi, the hospital has issued a fresh statement saying that his condition was stable.

"His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectible antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. he will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled," the statement said.

Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on Monday and a statement issued on Monday said that the former prime minister had been diagnosed with a urinary infection.

Vajpayee, who has been bed-ridden since 2009, has been suffering from lower respiratory tract infection and kidney- related issues.

