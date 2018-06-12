Atal Bihari Vajpayee health: Former PM stable, AIIMS says 'he is on injectable antibiotics'

A day after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi, the hospital has issued a fresh statement saying that his condition was stable.
"His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectible antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. he will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled," the statement said.
Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on Monday and a statement issued on Monday said that the former prime minister had been diagnosed with a urinary infection.
Vajpayee, who has been bed-ridden since 2009, has been suffering from lower respiratory tract infection and kidney- related issues.
Jun 12, 2018 12:21 PM
Jun 12, 2018 12:19 PM
Jun 12, 2018 12:04 PM
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officers in Delhi on the ill health of former PM Atal BihariVajpayee ji. Praying the god for the speedy recovery and his returning home with good health
Jun 12, 2018 12:04 PM
Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Twitter,''Sad to hear about former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji being admitted to AIIMS. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.''
Jun 12, 2018 11:56 AM
BJP veteran LK Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, party chief Amit Shah, Health Minister JP Nadda, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader.
Jun 12, 2018 11:46 AM
BJP's Tamil Nadu State President Tamilisai Soundarajan to meet the families of AtalBihari Vajpayee at AIIMS around noon.
Jun 12, 2018 11:43 AM
On Tuesday, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu enquired about Vajpayee’s health.
Jun 12, 2018 11:43 AM
Gandhi was the first to visit the hospital to check on Vajpayee’s health. Health Minister J.P. Nadda also visited, followed by Amit Shah and Modi.
Jun 12, 2018 11:43 AM
Modi called on Vajpayee on Monday evening and interacted with his family. He spoke to doctors and enquired about Vajpayee’s health. Modi was at AIIMS for about 50 minutes.
Jun 12, 2018 11:42 AM
On Monday, the BJP said in a statement: “As per the advice of doctors, Vajpayeeji has been admitted in AIIMS for routine check-ups and investigations.”
Jun 12, 2018 11:32 AM
BJP workers conducted 'havan' for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is admitted in AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) Delhi. He is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection at the hospital.
Jun 12, 2018 11:31 AM
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder and general secretary Vaiko arrived at AIIMS to meet Vajpayee who is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection. After enquiring about his health with Vajpayee's daughter Namitha, Vaiko said,''nothing to worry about, he is fine.''
Jun 12, 2018 11:31 AM
In a late night statement, AIIMS said the former PM has been "diagnosed with a urinary tract infection" for which appropriate treatment is being given and a team of doctors are closely monitoring him. Sources in AIIMS described the condition of BJP stalwart as "critical", with his sole kidney and lung performing at their lowest capacity.
Jun 12, 2018 11:31 AM
However, Aarti Vij, chairperson of AIIMS' media and protocol division, said, "The former Prime Minister has been admitted for examination and management.
Jun 12, 2018 11:31 AM
The 93-year-old is under supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria who has been treating him for nearly 15 years. Vajpayee, who is diabetic and has only one functional kidney, suffered a stroke in 2009 which affected his cognitive abilities. Later, he developed dementia.
