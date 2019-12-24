  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Atal Bhujal Yojana likely to be launched on Dec 25; 14 districts from Karnataka chosen

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union Cabinet is likely to consider on Tuesday a proposal to launch the Atal Bhujal Yojna for sustainable management of groundwater resources with community participation, PTI sources said.

    Atal Bhujal Yojana likely to be launched on Dec 25; 14 districts from Karnataka chosen
    Representational Image

    The groundwater preservation scheme, named after late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, envisages active participation of the communities in various activities such as the formation of water user associations, monitoring and disseminating groundwater data, water budgeting, preparation and implementation of Gram Panchayat-wise water security plans.

    PM launches Maan Dhan Yojana; to benefit over 5 crore farmers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch the scheme on December 25, the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, the PTI sources said.

      NEWS At Noon December 24th, 2019

      The scheme after Cabinet's clearance will soon be launched in water-stressed states: Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It will cover 78 districts, 193 blocks and more than 8,300 gram panchayats across these states.

      In Karnataka, 14 districts across the state will get a helping hand from the Centre under its ambitious scheme. Of the 14 districts, more than 10 are from south Karnataka, revealing the severity of the groundwater exploitation.

      PM Modi rides boat in Ganga at Atal ghat, reviews Namami Gange project

      The identified over-exploited and water-stressed areas for the implementation of the scheme fall in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

      The states have been selected according to a number of criteria, including degree of groundwater exploitation and degradation, established legal and regulatory instruments, institutional readiness, and experience in implementing initiatives related to groundwater management.

      More UNION CABINET News

      Read more about:

      union cabinet central water commission

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue