At the meeting with the PM, here is what the Chief Ministers said

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Chief Ministers during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their views on the ongoing situation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the meeting that lasted 2.5 hours, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya said that he was in favour of extending the lockdown.

Let us take a look at what the CM's told the PM:

Meghalaya CM says that the state will continue with the lockdown after May 3, with restrictions on inter-stay movement, inter-district movement and relaxation of essential and medical services.

The Puducherry CM sought the Centre's intervention for providing PPEs and other medical equipment. Apart from financial aid, the CM also sought permission to start industries post the lockdown and also sought grants from the Centre.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said that the economy must be revived urgently. Business and trade must start in a phased manner. All necessary precautions must be taken and we should come up with a plan of easing the lives of people by making the situation normal. The revival of the economy is the key in moving forward, the CM also said.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said that the state is in a position to start economic activities. The lockdown, however, should continue as there are issues with other states. He indicated that while economic activity should open up, inter-state travel should continue to remain barred.

The CM of Himachal Pradesh while referring to inter-state travel said that these restrictions should be lifted only after consulting with the other states.

CM of Odisha has sought for a national standard operating procedure for the lockdown. This would help in initiating measures to kickstart the economy. We will work together. Niti Aayog should come up with transformative ideas. While the national lockdown should continue, important activities must be allowed. We have to completely stop public gatherings, religious and educational institutions. Economic activities must be restricted within the state only, he also said.

Chief Minister of Bihar said that door to door screening similar to the polio campaign has been taking place. Till now 4 crore people have been screened, he also said. The Bihar CM also said that the state did not have the resources to bring back migrant labourers from other states. We have to devise measures to ease the lives of people in the green zones, he also said.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat has said that the state would abide with the decision of the Centre on the extension of the lockdown. The Centre should take a decision on this in the interest of the country. We need to extend the lockdown post-May 3, but at the same time ease the situation in a phased manner.