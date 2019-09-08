At Rohtak, Modi thanks 130 cr Indians for inspiring change in 100 days

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Haryana is slated to go for assembly polls in October this year.

While addressing a rally in Haryana's Rohtak. Modi said,"I would like to thank you all for making BJP win on all 10 Haryana seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019."

"People of Haryana often face difficulty in understanding their CM's name. They get confused between Manohar and NaMohar. I want to tell them that both are equally correct, they are one and the same," said PM Narendra Modi at a poll campaign rally.

"I'm lucky to have visited Haryana on the day when the NDA government at the Centre us completing 100 days. The past 100 days were the days of change, determination, improvement, and good intention," said Modi.

"I hope the way you supported me in Lok Sabha elections 2019, you will also support Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the upcoming assembly elections," PM Modi urges people at rally.

"At 1:50 am Saturday, the entire nation was glued to their TVs to know the fate of India's moon second mission Chandrayaan-2. But, when the ISRO centre lost contact with the Vikram lander, the entire nation stood by the ISRO scientists in high spirit," the Prime Minister said.

The Rohtak rally would be the culmination of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', which began last month in Kalka. The BJP chose to hold the rally in Rohtak, which is considered to be the bastion of veteran Congress leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

It is reported that special arrangements have been made to make PM Modi's Rohtak rally green and promote environmental awareness.

Khattar's 22-day covered all the 90 constituencies of the state. State BJP chief Subhash Barala said that Khattar's yatra will start from Julana in the morning for Rohtak where the CM will be joined by the PM.

During his yatra, the CM interacted with the people and addressed many gatherings. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Prime Minister's event. It is likely that the PM may announce new schemes before the model code of conduct comes into effect. Haryana will go to polls in October this year. The BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Legislative Assembly.