    Punjab's first 3D X-Ray luggage scanner installed at Madhopur check post

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, Nov 22: To help security personnel keep an eye on the movement of any suspicious items including arms concealed in a luggage, Punjab Police on Friday set up a high-tech 3D X-Ray baggage scanner at the interstate Madhopur check post bordering Union territory Jammu and Kashmir.

    Punjabs first 3D X-Ray luggage scanner installed at Madhopur check post

    "The 3D X-Ray baggage scanner, which costs nearly Rs 38 lakh, is the first such machine to be put up at any check post in the state.

    As Madhopur in Pathankot district shares its boundary with J&K UT, we decided to set up the machine at the inter-state check post,” Inspector General of Police, Border Range (Amritsar), S P S Parmar told PTI over phone. He said the police can randomly stop anyone at the check post and scan the luggage.

    "If anyone is carrying any arms, explosives or any such item, the machine will immediately detect it,” he said. Notably, security forces in Pathankot have been on heightened alert ever since air force base was attacked there over three years ago.

    Dinanagar in Gurdaspur and the Air Force base in Pathankot were attacked by terrorists in July, 2015 and January, 2016, respectively.

