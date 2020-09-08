YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At no stage has Indian Army transgressed across LAC or resorted to firing: Official statement

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 08: India has said that it is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation along the Line of Action Control. However, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate, an official statement read.

    China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

    At no stage has Indian Army transgressed across LAC or resorted to firing: Official statement
    Representational Image

    At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to any aggressive means, including firing.

    It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres while engagement at the military, diplomatic level is in progress.

    What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

    In the instant case on September 7, 2020, it was the PLA which was attempting to close in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops. PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the Indian troops.

    Take decisions on the spot, don't give PLA reaction time, Indian ground commanders told

    However despite grave provocation, the Indian troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

    The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility. However, India is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs.

    The statement by the Western Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience the official statement also read.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china ladakh

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X