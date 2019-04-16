At Modi’s behest Khalistan movement Referendum 2020 banned in Pakistan claims SJF

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: Pakistan has banned the Referendum 2020 team run by the Sikhs for Justice, the group has claimed. The group said that its team was banned in Pakistan at the behest of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Legal adviser of SJF, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed that the authorities in Pakistan had stopped the groups activists from putting up posters and banners of the Khalistan referendum campaign at the Gurudwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Adbal.

It may be recalled that the SJF which is at the centre of the separatist movement had put up similar posters last year. The same was objected to by the Indian government.

What is Referendum 2020?

In June 2018, the Punjab police had busted a major plot known as Referendum 2020 which was hatched by Khalistani terrorists. Investigations revealed that the referendum was being promoted by some youth from Punjab at the behest of the ISI.

Ban on KLF is a step forward on cracking down on ISI-SJF sponsored Khalistan movement

Officials familiar with the probe said that this was an attempt at reviving terrorism in Punjab. The police said that the plan was to get all like-minded persons under one roof and make a major declaration. These persons had also planned on targeting a few IPL matches in Punjab before making the declaration.

They were planning a mass movement and were inviting people for the same on Facebook, investigations also revealed. During the protest and declaration, the youth had also planned on setting buses and shops on fire. With this they proposed to begin a mass movement and they had fixed the 2020 deadline to declare Punjab as a Khalistan nation.

The police also found that this plot was getting major traction from countries in Europe and Pakistan as well.

The Khalistan call is not freedom of expression as termed by the United States

The Facebook page 'Referendum 2020' was set up by an ISI agent who went by the alias Fateh Singh, the police also learnt. He had also roped in four youth to popularise the page. The main idea was to get a lot of people under one platform and then create terror before declaring Punjab as a separate nation.