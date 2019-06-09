  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At least 25 Congress, NCP MLAs ready to jump ship claims BJP leader

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 09: Maharashtra water resources minister Girish Mahajan has claimed that at least 25 MLAs of the Congress and the NCP are in touch with the BJP.

    Hinting at multiple defections to the BJP, he said the Opposition is likely to receive a major jolt ahead of the state assembly elections, due in September-October this year.

    At least 25 Congress, NCP MLAs ready to jump ship claims BJP leader
    Maharashtra water resources minister Girish Mahajan

    "At least 25 MLAs of the Congress and the NCP are in touch with me. Some of them have either met me personally or called me over phone or have sent feelers through third party that they are interested in joining the BJP," the senior BJP leader told reporters.

    Key BJP meet on June 13: Will a new party chief be elected?

    Mahajan, who has been serving as the guardian minister of Nashik, was Friday given the similar charge for Jalgaon district.

    "State Congress president Ashok Chavan doesn't even know that those around him may switch sides anytime soon. The political situation is very much in favour of the BJP," said Mahajan, who is credited for the BJP sweep in local bodies elections and the Lok Sabha polls in north Maharashtra region.

    Mahajan, a close aide of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, said the Congress and the NCP together will not win more than 50 seats in the assembly polls.

    He refuted the charge that the chief minister was personally calling MLAs of the Congress to make them defect.

    "The BJP has made it clear to the new entrants that their entry is unconditional. We have to fulfill the commitments given to those leaders who had joined us earlier. The BJP does not like to give false commitments," he said.

    Mahajan said senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil might be inducted into the saffron party before the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning June 17.

    Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi: Modi in Guruvayur

    He said BJP president Amit Shah has convened an important meeting in Delhi on June 9 in which Fadnavis and other senior leaders from the state would participate.

    In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 122 seats, followed by ally Shiv Sena (63). The Congress and the NCP had won 41 and 41 seats, respectively.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress state assembly elections ashok chavan devendra fadnavis

    Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue