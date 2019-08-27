16 killed after a truck crashes into van, overturns and lands on a tempo

Lucknow, Aug 27: Around 15 people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. A truck is said to have overturned on two tempos in district Shahjahanpur, reports said.

The cops who are on the spot have begun rescue and relief operations. More teams have been rushed to the spot to aid in relief operations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed district administration to provide medical care to those injured and appropriate compensation.

The truck was speeding on the highway when it hit one a van and overturned on a tempo. According to PTI, all those killed were travelling in the van, which fell into a ditch after being hit by the truck.