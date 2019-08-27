At least 15 killed in an accident in Shahjahanpur

Lucknow, Aug 27: Around 15 people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. A truck is said to have overturned on two tempos in district Shahjahanpur, reports said.

The cops who are the spot have begun rescue and relief operations. More teams have been rushed to the spot to aid in relief operations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed district administration to provide medical care to those injured and appropriate compensation.

More details awaited.