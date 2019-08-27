  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At least 15 killed in an accident in Shahjahanpur

    By Vishal S
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 27: Around 15 people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. A truck is said to have overturned on two tempos in district Shahjahanpur, reports said.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The cops who are the spot have begun rescue and relief operations. More teams have been rushed to the spot to aid in relief operations.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed district administration to provide medical care to those injured and appropriate compensation.

    More details awaited.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh accident

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue