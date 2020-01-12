At Kolkata Port Trust event, Modi takes dig at Mamata for not implementing schemes

India

Kolkata, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Kolkata in West Bengal, took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Kolkata Port Trust event, saying that the state government is the hindrance for the people who are losing out on the benefits of the central health schemes.

"As soon as the West Bengal Government allows the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, people here will also get the benefits of these schemes," PM Modi said.

Beginning his address at the Netaji Indoor stadium, Modi greeted the gathering in Bengali. Referring to Kolkata Port, he said it is a privilege to be part of the celebrations of this historic infrastructure.

''It is unfortunate that visions of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee were not taken seriously after they resigned from the government, said PM Modi.

"The country has been benefitted from inland waterways. Haldia and Benaras has been connected through waterways," he said.

"This (Kolkata) port represents industrial, spiritual and self-sufficiency aspirations of India. Today, when the port is celebrating its 150th anniversary, it is our responsibility to make it a powerful symbol of New India," says PM Modi

"Government is endorsing cruise-based tourism now. This will benefit West Bengal too. We are putting all our efforts for the uplift of the poor, tribals, dalits of this state," PM Modi.

While speaking about his government's initiative to boost coastal connectivity through inland waterways, Modi said about 575 projects worth over Rs 6 lakh crore have been earmarked. Over 200 projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore are already under development and about 125 projects have already been completed.