    At June 22 RIC meet, India likely to raise border issue with China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on June 22 at a virtual meet of Russia-India-China.

    The meet would be a crucial one as it comes in the wake of the tensions between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control. The meeting is an important one and comes in the wake of talks being held at the military level as well.

    Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar

    All eyes would be on this meet. Sources tell OneIndia, that the issue pertaining to the border tensions is likely to be raised by India. Talks are on at the military level and the diplomatic channels have already been opened up. Jaishankar is likely to raise the issue relating to the prevailing situation, the source also said.

    India-China are properly handling border issue says Chinese official

    While the June 6 talks of the Lt. Generals of both sides was fruitful and set the stage for further talks, there are still certain issues that need to be ironed out.

    While China has raised the issue of the bridge constructed by India, the latter has spoken about the bunker of the People's Liberation Army. Moreover the Chinese have refused to withdraw its troops from Finger 4 on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake and also demolish the bunker and a moat like structure.

    Meanwhile India too has rejected China's demand to stop construction of a bridge over a rivulet. The bridge is under construction on one of the roads that India is building along the disputed boundary with China.

    India has maintained during the talks with China that it is its sovereign right to do so. The Corps of Commanders of both sides are likely to meet again. Further diplomatic channels have also opened up and more meetings are likely soon.

    Amidst the multiple intrusions, India has ramped up its military readiness along the Indo-China border.

    The ramping up of the military readiness comes amidst both sides engaging with each other to diffuse tensions along the border areas. New Delhi says it is leaving nothing to chance and is keeping a close watch on the muscle flexing by China.

    The forward border management of the Indian troops will be maintained from Ladakh to Arunachal as long as the PLA does not withdraw its forces from close to the Line of Actual Control, sources tell OneIndia.

    Meanwhile New Delhi has said peace on border with China is essential for ties to grow, India as said as the stand-off continues.

    India-China standoff: Both sides continue engagement to sort out issues

    While talks continue between both sides, China is yet to withdraw its soldiers, who had transgressed the disputed boundary on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake. New Delhi has said that peace is essential for further developments of the Indo-China bilateral relations.

    Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said that the June 6 meeting between the senior military officers of both sides agreed to an early resolution of the dispute. He also refereed to the guidance that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to issue to the militaries of both sides, when the first informal summit was held in Wuhan, China.

    India and China are continuing military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest. Both sides want to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas. This is essential for further development of the India-China bilateral relations, the MEA spokesperson also said.

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
