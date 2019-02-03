At Jan Aakansha' rally, Tejashwi Yadav backs Rahul Gandhi for PM

Deepika S

Patna, Feb 03: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was qualified to be the Prime Minister. However, Yadav reminded Rahul and the Congress party that the onus lies on them to take along all the other parties.

"You have all the qualifications to be the next PM, abut onus also lies in you and the Congress party to take along all the other parties," Tejashwi Yadav said in his address at Congress 'Jan Aakansha' rally here.

The RJD leader reiterated that all like-minded parties should unite to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Narendra Modi is the seller of lies. We have to be united to defeat the BJP. They carry out riots, be alert," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also reciprocated Tejashwi Yadav's suggestion, saying the Congress will not only contest the Lok Sabha elections with allies like the RJD but also jointly fight other battles, including the assembly elections next year, with someone "young and dynamic" as Mr Yadav who "who doesn't lie and has proven his mettle in governance."

DMK leader MK Stalin has made clear who his choice for prime minister is -- Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking during the unveiling of a statue of his father and legendary Tamil leader M Karunanidhi in Chennai on December 16, Stalin said "I propose we will install a new Prime Minister in Delhi. I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi government."

Later, justifying his proposal, Stalin said it was "the right thing to unite secular forces". He added that the Congress president was "responsible for victory in three BJP bastion states".

However, other Opposition parties have not warmed up to the Rahul-for-PM call.