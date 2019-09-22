At ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event, Teenage prodigy Sparsh Shah to sing Jana, Gana, Mana

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 22: A A 16-year-old Indian-origin boy, Sparsh Shah born with a rare medical condition known as osteogenesis imperfecta' or brittle bone disease, will be singing the national anthem at 'Howdy Modi' event at the NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Sparsh Shah, who is wheelchair-bound, does not let his condition come in the way of his creativity. Shah is a rapper, singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker from New Jersey, US.

Shah is excited to be singing the national anthem at the Howdy Modi event, and the fact that he will finally get to meet PM Modi."I am honored & humbled to be invited to sing the Indian National Anthem at a Community Summit in honor of the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi; in the presence of the President of USA, Mr @realdonaldtrump & 50,000 audience members in Houston, TX+Billions watching live!" Sparsh Shah had tweeted on Monday.

Speaking about his upcoming performance, Sparsh told leading daily, "I will be performing the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' tomorrow morning at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the 'Howdy, Modi' event before the speech of our PM Narendra Modi and, of course, President Trump is also going to be there, so it's a super huge event."

Sparsh Shah, who is also known as "Purhythm" has been training in Indian classical music for the last nine years and American vocal music for more than five years. He has won prizes in seven music competitions. including "Young Voice of NYC.

According to reports, Shah has broken more than 130 bones over the years. Shah wants to become the next Eminem and perform before a billion people.

A documentary named 'Brittle Bone Rapper' released in March 2018 focused on Sparsh's life journey and his fight against the disease, characterized by fragile bones that can break easily.

Sparsh is multi-talented. He performs at community events and has appeared on local radio stations and television shows, besides hosting shows as an MC.

He has memorized 250 digits of Pi, can say the 12 longest words in the English dictionary in less than 18 seconds, and can speak in four different accents in English. He has written several poems, short stories, motivational/funny speeches ("I am Disabled"), etc., and acted in the developmental reading of a play called The Greatest Choice at the Crossroads theatre in New Jersey. He was able to spell a 45 letter word, "Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis," at the age of 6.