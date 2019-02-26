  • search
    At Gandhi Peace Prize event, PM makes indirect reference to air strikes

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an indirect reference to the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror camps across the LoC when he sought apology from the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for being late as he was "busy" with "some other work".

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

    He had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his official residence around 10.00 am before rushing to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018.

    The event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan was to begin at 11.00 am, but started a little late. "First of all, my apologies or being late.

    Also read: Day after Pulwama, IAF said would always be at forefront to execute the mission

    The programme started late as I reached here (Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan) late. I was busy in some other work and I was late," he said while addressing the gathering.

    In a pre-dawn operation, the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.

    PTI

