    At Delhi govt school, Melania Trump says she is inspired by Happiness Curriculum

    New Delhi, Feb 25: US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday said she was inspired by the Happiness Curriculum after attending a 'Happiness Class' at a south Delhi government school.

    "Thank you for welcoming me. This is my first visit to India. People here are so welcoming and kind," she said. She said it is "very inspiring" that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature".

    US First Lady Melania Trump witnesses an activity demonstrated by a teacher and school children in a happiness class, during her visit to a government school in New Delhi
      "A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future," she said.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 14:02 [IST]
