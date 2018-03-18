At Congress plenary, mosquitos spare none including Sonia Gandhi

The mosquitos do not spare the high and mighty. This was one of the scenes witnessed at the AICC Plenary held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium. While the event faced several hurdles in the run-up, the biggest one was posed by the mosquitos.

Reports stated that it had become extremely difficult for both the media and the Congress workers to sit in one place due to the mosquito menace. The mosquitos daunted the people at the venue despite the fumigation that was done in the morning.

The mosquitos did not spare anyone and everyone was at the receiving end including UPA chairperson, Sonia Gandhi. Such was the menace that she had to be given a mosquito repellant gel to wade of the menace.

The other hurdle was with regard to food and water which ran out quickly. Many were seen scrambling outside the stadium in search of food and water. However, this issue was fixed later during the day.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a 'dramebaaz.' She charged him with trying to destroying the Congress.

