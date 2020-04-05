  • search
    At 9 pm for 9 minute: Diwali starts trending on Twitter as netizens share photos of 'Diya Jalao'

    New Delhi, Apr 05: As the clock hit 9, milions of Indians across the nation heeded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to to light 'diyas' (earthen lamps) or candles or even flash flights in their balconies, as a mark to display collective determination in the battle of Coronavirus outbreak.

    Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus. You may be alone at home but 130 crore people are with you, he had said while making the appeal to fuse a sense of unity and purpose among people during the ongoing lockdown.

    Immediately, hashtag Diwali, Diya Jalao Bharat Jodo and Lights Of Hope starts trending on social media, where netizens posted photos of lighting diyas in their neighbourhood. Chek out some of the tweets:

