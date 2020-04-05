At 9 pm for 9 minute: Diwali starts trending on Twitter as netizens share photos of ‘Diya Jalao'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 05: As the clock hit 9, milions of Indians across the nation heeded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to to light 'diyas' (earthen lamps) or candles or even flash flights in their balconies, as a mark to display collective determination in the battle of Coronavirus outbreak.

Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus. You may be alone at home but 130 crore people are with you, he had said while making the appeal to fuse a sense of unity and purpose among people during the ongoing lockdown.

Immediately, hashtag Diwali, Diya Jalao Bharat Jodo and Lights Of Hope starts trending on social media, where netizens posted photos of lighting diyas in their neighbourhood. Chek out some of the tweets:

A moment full of goosebumps and emotions. I have never seen anything like that happening in my society. People can say what they what but I would really like to thank @narendramodi Ji for uniting Indians like this. This is what Diwali without Chinese LEDs. Beautiful. #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/s4RRgsWukr — GAUTAM VERMA (NEW ACCOUNT) (@GautmaxxMusic) April 5, 2020

Narendra Modi has so much influence on this country that he can organise a mini Diwali whenever he wants. Absolute scenes !!#9baje9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/bA1VbyPZQp — Mateo Madridista (@Don_Mateo13) April 5, 2020

Suddenly Diwali :D Hope this brings much needed mental relief for people. #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/w4hoSju5YC — Ankesh Pandey (@pandey_ankesh) April 5, 2020

Modiji requested to light diyas for 9 minutes , My neighborhood thought its diwali and burning fire crackers like crazy!!! #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/NmH0QBhY4I — Sambhav Gupta (@sambhavgupta6) April 5, 2020

Whole country unites to recognise contribution of all those who are fighting #Coronovirus All stand with singular purpose with light in their hands responding to appeal by ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦@narendramodi⁩ #DiyaJalaoBharatJodo #LightsOfHope #LightForIndia #LampLighting pic.twitter.com/fzv7JMkgsZ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 5, 2020