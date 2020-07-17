YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At 658 COVID-19 cases per million, India ranks at 106

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: India ranks 106th in the world when it comes to COVID-19 cases per million population.

    Data by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control says that India's case per million population is 658. The cases per million in the United States stands at 10,731, while in the case of Spain it 5,486.

    At 658 COVID-19 cases per million, India ranks at 106
    Representational Image

    Russia's cases per million is 5,071, while in the United Kingdom it is 4,372 and Germany's figure is at 2,406.

    COVID-19: India surpasses the million mark

    Meanwhile, data released by the ICMR says that up to July 16, 2020, India has conducted 1,30,72,718 tests. Samples tested on July 16 stood at 3,33,228.

    Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases touched the 1 million (10 lakh) mark in India.

      Rajnath Singh speech at Ladakh: Not an inch of our land can be taken | Oneindia News

      According to the data reported by the states until late evening on Thursday suggested that the number of cases had crossed 10,04,000. Some states were yet to report the numbers. The data is yet to be updated by the Ministry of Health.

      As per the data available on the website of the Health Ministry, there are 33,1146 active cases, while 61,2814 are cured or discharged. The total number of deaths is 24,915 as per the website of the ministry.

      India's journey from half a million to one million has taken 20 days. According to the global data base of the World Health Organisation, more than 34 million people have been infected by the virus so far in the United States, while in the case of Brazil, it stands at 1.92 million. Across the world, 13.37 million people have been infected while 5,80,000 have died due to the virus.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue