    At 6, Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 death count since May

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 29: Mumbai reported 537 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, the lowest single-day fatalities since May, while 486 more patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, the city civic body said.

    According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)''s updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,92,008, while the death toll rose to 11,094.

    The financial capital has reported less than 600 cases for the fifth day in a row.

    Mumbai had reported five COVID-19 fatalities on May 1. Earlier this month, the city had reported seven deaths on a single-day.

    According to the data, the number of recuperated patients increased to 2,71,870, around 93 per cent of the tally, with 486 more people getting discharged from hospitals.

    No evidence that vaccines will not work against new COVID variant: Centre

    Currently, the city has 8,186 active COVID-19 cases.

    The city has a COVID-19 doubling rate of 365 days, while the growth rate is 0.21 per cent, the civic body said.

    With 13,860 more COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far increased to 23,25,363, it said.

    According to the BMC''s data, the city has 290 containment zones and 2,561 sealed buildings at present.

    The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the viral infection.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 21:29 [IST]
    Settings X