    At 5 am, Man calls cops over wife's rape, murder; gets arrested for false reporting

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 04: A man was arrested in Noida on Wednesday was arrested for making a false report that his wife had been raped and killed.

    It is learnt that the Naresh Singh, who is in his early-30s had called up the police control room at 5 am call and claimed that his wife has been raped and killed.

    A police team immediately reached his home in the village and found that everything was fine there.

    Singh, a resident of Ilahaabas village under Phase 2 police station limits, was later arrested for reporting a false complaint and misguiding police, police said. "His wife too was there and she was alright," he said.

    Singh was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 107 (engaging in a conspiracy), 116 (Abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment - if offence be not committed), and section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the policeman said.

