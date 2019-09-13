  • search
Trending MV Act Bhopal Odd-even
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At 414, high courts have highest vacancies so fare this year

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 13: A total of 414 posts of judges are vacant in the 25 high courts of the country, the highest till now in this year.

    At 414, high courts have highest vacancies so fare this year

    According to Law Ministry data, as on September 1, the high courts had 414 vacant positions as compared to the sanctioned strength of 1,079 judges. The figure was 409 in August and 403 in July, as per the data.

    A three-member Supreme Court collegium recommends names of candidates for appointment as high court judges.

    In case of appointments to the Supreme Court, the collegium consists of five top judges of the top court. High court collegiums shortlist candidates for their respective high courts and send the names to the law ministry.

    Delhi court extends DK Shivakumar's ED custody till 17 September

    The ministry, along with background check reports by the Intelligence Bureau, forwards it to the Supreme Court collegium for a final call.

    The government has maintained that appointment of judges in the high courts is a "continuous collaborative process" between the Executive and the Judiciary, as it requires consultation and approval from various Constitutional authorities.

    Vacancies keep arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of judges and increase in judges' strength. In June this year, the vacancy position stood at 399, while it was 396 in May.

    In April, 399 posts of judges were vacant, while the figure was 394 in March. The vacancy position in February stood at 400 and in January, it was 392, according to the data collated by the Department of Justice. Over 43 lakh cases are pending in the 25 high courts.

    More HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    high court vacant

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue