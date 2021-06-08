YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At 39.22%, Congress had highest number of deserters in assembly polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: In the recently concluded assembly elections, the Congress had the maximum number of deserters. In all there were 60 candidates and 51 MLAs who had switched parties says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Elections were held in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, the results of which were declared on May 2.In the recently concluded assembly elections, the Congress had the maximum number of deserters. In all there were 60 candidates and 51 MLAs who had switched parties says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    The maximum number of candidates, 8 (13.33%) left INC to join another party during the recent assembly elections 2021. 5 (8.33%) candidates left each from AIADMK, AIUDF and BJP to join a different party to contest elections during this period.

    15 (25%) out of the total of 60 re-contesting candidates who switched political parties joined the BJP followed by 8 (13.33%) candidates who joined AITC and 5 (8.33%) candidates who joined INC.

    The highest number of MLAs, 20(39.22%), left INC to join another party during the recent assembly elections 2021. While 15 (29.41%) MLAs left AITC to join a different party to contest elections during this period.

    In recent assembly elections 2021, 20 (39.22%) out of 60 re-contesting MLAs who switched political parties joined the BJP followed by 17 (33.33%) MLAs who joined AITC and 7 (13.73%) MLAs who joined Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam.

    Party-wise share of candidates and MLAs who left political parties:

    Party-wise share of candidates and MLAs who left political parties:

    MLAs who left political parties

    Party-wise share of MLAs who joined political parties:

    Party-wise share of MLAs who joined political parties:

    MLAs who joined political parties

    Re-contesting candidates with highest and lowest assets:

    Re-contesting candidates with highest and lowest assets:

    Re-contesting candidates with highest and lowest assets:

    Re-contesting MLAs with highest and lowest assets:

    Re-contesting MLAs with highest and lowest assets:

    Re-contesting MLAs with highest and lowest assets:

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress association for democratic reforms

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X