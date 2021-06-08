At 39.22%, Congress had highest number of deserters in assembly polls

India

New Delhi, June 08: In the recently concluded assembly elections, the Congress had the maximum number of deserters. In all there were 60 candidates and 51 MLAs who had switched parties says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The maximum number of candidates, 8 (13.33%) left INC to join another party during the recent assembly elections 2021. 5 (8.33%) candidates left each from AIADMK, AIUDF and BJP to join a different party to contest elections during this period.

15 (25%) out of the total of 60 re-contesting candidates who switched political parties joined the BJP followed by 8 (13.33%) candidates who joined AITC and 5 (8.33%) candidates who joined INC.

The highest number of MLAs, 20(39.22%), left INC to join another party during the recent assembly elections 2021. While 15 (29.41%) MLAs left AITC to join a different party to contest elections during this period.

In recent assembly elections 2021, 20 (39.22%) out of 60 re-contesting MLAs who switched political parties joined the BJP followed by 17 (33.33%) MLAs who joined AITC and 7 (13.73%) MLAs who joined Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 12:39 [IST]