At 20.4 deg C, Delhi's min temperature two notches above the season's average

New Delhi, Mar 27: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity was 46 per cent at 8.30 am.

Th city's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category in the morning with the AQI clocking 205 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The national capital is expected to see strong surface winds during day time, and the maximum temperature may reach up to 36 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:30 [IST]