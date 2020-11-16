At 2,535, Maharashtra logs lowest daily count in over 5 months; Mumbai figures at minimum as well

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 16: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,49,777 with the addition of 2,535 fresh cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in more than five months, the state health department and officials said. With 60 new deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 46,034, the department said in a statement.

The fresh tally of 2,535 cases was the lowest single-day spike since June first week, an official said. The department said of the 60 deaths, 27 were from the past 48 hours and while four occurred last week.

The remaining 29 deaths were from the period before the last week, it said. A total of 3,001 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,18,380, the department said.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a tally of 409. Of the new deaths, 12 were from Mumbai city, while the Nashik district - including Nashik and Malegaon cities - recorded 7 deaths due to the disease.

Out of the total 2,535 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which consists of the metropolis and its satellite towns, accounted for 791. The MMR has till now reported 6,07,073 cases and 18,347 deaths. The countrys financial capital alone has witnessed 2,70,119 cases and 10,585 deaths till now.

The recovery rate in the state is 92.49 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.63 per cent, the department said. Currently, 7,48,226 people are in home quarantine and 5,395 in institutional quarantine.

There are 84,386 active cases in the state at present. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,49,777; new cases 2,535; deaths: 46,034; discharged 16,18,380; active cases: 84,386.

Mumbai on Monday reported 409 fresh COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day addition since May, taking the tally to 2,70,113, the city civic body said. With 12 patients succumbing to the viral infection during the day, also lowest since May, the overall toll went up to 10,582, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In another good news, the number of active cases fell below 10,000 to 9,807 during data reconciliation, it said. With 529 people getting discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the city rose to 2,45,774, which is about 91 per cent of the tally of the total COVID-19 cases.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has jumped to 273 days, while the average growth rate stands at 0.25 per cent, the BMC said. A total of 16.89 lakh samples have been tested so far in Mumbai, it added.