  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Astronauts on Gaganyaan likely to be pilots: ISRO

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The astronauts on the human space mission 'Gaganyaan' will mostly be pilots, hinted Indian Space Research Organisation scientists Friday. "We are looking for people with sufficient flying experience," said an ISRO scientist requesting anonymity.

    ISRO Chairman K Sivan. File photo
    ISRO Chairman K Sivan. File photo

    ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the Indian Air Force and other agencies will play a major role during the selection of astronauts for the human space mission project. Another scientist said the Defence Research and Development Organisation too will play a major role in this endeavour.

    Addressing a press conference here, Sivan said the first unmanned mission for 'Gaganyaan' has been planned for December 2020, the second unmanned mission for July 2021 and the final manned mission by December 2021.

    Also read: India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 to be launched in mid-April

    He said the selection process will also start this year.  The ISRO has already established a Human Space Flight Centre for Gaganyaan project.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the project envisaging sending three humans to space by 2022. In response to a question on space law, Sivan said a policy on this is expected soon.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    isro gaganyaan indian air force

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue