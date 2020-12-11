YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AstraZeneca and Russia announce collaboration on Covid-19 vaccine trials

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Friday said pharma firm AstraZeneca has accepted its offer to use one of the two components of the Sputnik V vaccine in the latter''s clinical trials.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    RDIF and Gamaleya Institute on November 23, 2020 had offered AstraZeneca to use one of the two components (human adenoviral vectors) of the Sputnik V vaccine in AstraZeneca''s clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19, Russia''s sovereign wealth fund said in a statement.

    "AstraZeneca accepted RDIF''s proposal and will begin clinical trials of its vaccine in combination with Sputnik V''s human adenoviral vector type Ad26 by the end of 2020," it added.

    Fake: That boy in a yellow shirt is not the inventor of COVID-19 vaccine

    This research will allow AstraZeneca''s scientists to study the possibility of boosting their vaccine''s efficacy through the application of this combined approach, RDIF said.

    "The decision by AstraZeneca to carry out clinical trials using one of two vectors of Sputnik V in order to increase its own vaccine''s efficacy is an important step towards uniting efforts in the fight against the pandemic," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

    Sputnik V is one of the most effective vaccines globally with over 90 per cent efficacy against coronavirus, RDIF said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine positive news

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X