Asthana’s allegations are imaginary says Verma in Delhi HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 7: CBI Director, Alok Verma who was divested of his duties rejected the allegations made against him by special CBI director, Rakesh Asthana and termed them as nothing but the imagination of the petitioner.

Verma in an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court also said that there was highly incriminating material found against Asthana and a probe was needed to to restore public confidence in the the investigating agency.

Verma's response was made to a petition filed by Asthana in which he challenged the FIR filed against him by the CBI. He had also challenged the decision to strip him of his responsibilities.

Verma said that there was cogent evidence of bribery against Asthana and there was no need to seek a government approval before lodging the FIR against him. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by Verma in which he had challenged the decision of the government to send him on leave.

The allegations are nothing but the imagination of the petitioner and the plea by Asthana is not maintainable, Verma contended. However the FIR should not be quashed as the allegations against Asthana are very serious in nature and requires a thorough probe, Verma said.