  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assuage all concerns in J&K in a transparent manner: Rahul Gandhi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday night said that some reports have come in from Jammu and Kashmir about violence there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must assuage concerns over the matter in a "transparent" manner.

    Gandhi said the deliberations of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the party's leadership issue were briefly stopped for a presentation on the reports on J&K.

    Assuage all concerns in J&K in a transparent manner: Rahul Gandhi
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    "Now it is very important that the government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent on what exactly is happening in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and

    Ladakh," he said.

    A role reversal for Doval: From pre-emptive strikes to ensuring peace

    "We are extremely concerned about the reports that are coming and the government needs to assuage the country and tell the country what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters.

    Gandhi said he was called for this discussion and left the CWC meeting which had resumed deliberations on the leadership issue.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi jammu and kashmir kashmir issues article 370

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue