  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assistant Professor booked for molesting engineering student in Hyderabad

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 25: A 19-year-old engineering student of a private college in Hyderabad was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Assistant Professor at the institution, police said on Wednesday.

    The victim is reportedly a second-year engineering student. She has filed an FIR, in her complaint she has stated that the Assistant Professor called her to the lab on Monday and bolted its door before committing the crime, they said.

    Assistant Professor booked for molesting engineering student in Hyderabad
    Representational Image

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant IPC sections against the accused. The 30-year-old professor has been taken into custody.

    Earlier, the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor have shocked the nation. The accused who were found guilty were killed in an encounter by the Telangana police on December 6 this year.

    German tourist alleges molestation by 'babas' in Varanasi

    The four accused Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police.

    The veterinary doctor was on her way after a medical check-up at Gachibowli. She was abducted, raped and killed.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    molestation hyderabad sexual assault college

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue