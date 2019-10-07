Assets of JD(U), JD(S) grew by 298, 102 per cent respective in past two years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: Regional parties have declared assets worth Rs 1,320 crore for the years 2017-18.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that the declaration for the years 2017-18 was made by 41 regional parties. In the years 2016-17, 39 regional parties declared assets worth Rs 1,267.81 crore.

During FY 2016-17, the highest assets declared by SP totalled Rs 571.12 cr and increased by 2.13% to Rs 583.29 cr during FY 2017-18, followed by DMK with total assets of Rs 183.36 cr in FY 2016-17 and Rs 191.64 cr in FY 2017-18.

Total income of 29 Regional political parties in 2016-17 was Rs 347.74 crore: ADR

During FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the total assets of JDU (298.3%), JDS (102.9%) and TRS (100.4%) increased by more than 100%.

SHS is the only party among the top 10 parties to show a decrease in their declared annual assets by 1.2%, from Rs 52.56 cr to Rs 51.92 cr between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The total liabilities for FY 2016-17 declared by the 39 Regional Parties amounted to Rs 40.33 cr and Rs 61.61 cr for 41 parties in FY 2017-18.

During FY 2017-18, the highest liabilities were declared by TDP amounting to Rs 22.71 cr, an increase of 190% from the previous financial year, while in FY 2016-17, DMK declared the highest liabilities worth Rs 8.05 cr.

Between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the total annual liabilities declared by YSR-C and SAD showed an increase of 48.86% and 34.77% respectively.

AAP is the only party among the top 10 parties to show a decrease in their declared annual liabilities by 21.31%, from Rs 1.22 cr to Rs 0.96 cr between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The total Capital/ Reserve fund set aside by the Regional Parties during FY 2016-17 was Rs 1227.59 cr, and Rs 1258.45 cr for FY 2017-18, after adjusting for liabilities for the respective years, from the total assets of the parties.

For FY 2017-18, SP declared the highest capital of Rs 583.22 cr followed by Rs 189.41 cr of AIADMK and Rs 183.59 cr of DMK.

No political party which formed govt has won more than 55 per cent vote share: ADR

During FY 2016-17, JDU declared the lowest capital fund of Rs 2.887 cr followed by MNS (Rs 8.218 cr) among the top 10 regional parties.

The reserve funds of JDS increased by 1281.97% from Rs 0.61 cr in FY 2016-17 to Rs 8.43 cr in FY 2017-18 while that of JDU increased by 357.64%. In case of SAD, the reserve funds decreased by 339.62% between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.