    Assess yourself on Aarogya Setu before coming to work, Govt tells its employees

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The government has said that all officers, staff including outsourced staff working in the Central Government should download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones immediately.

    The Government also said before starting work, they must review their status on the application and commute only after the app shows the status as safe or low risk. The officers and staff are advised that in case the app shows a message that he or she has moderate or high risk, he or she should not come to the office.

    Such persons must self-isolate for 14 days until the status becomes safe or low risk, the government has also said.

