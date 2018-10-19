Assembly tickets in MP may get delayed as BJP conducting internal voting on candidates

New Delhi, Oct 19: Though the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is meeting on October 20 but declaration of names for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are likely to be delayed the reason being that the BJP has started conducting an internal poll that who will be the best suitable candidate for a particular constituency. So this exercise may take some time and the candidate getting the maximum number of vote has the maximum chances of getting ticket. Name of some sure shot candidates might be declared early but otherwise it will be delayed. Last date of filing nomination in Madhya Pradesh is November 9, 2018.

Sources said that senior leaders of the party like 5-6 term MPs, ministers, senior leaders of the organisations are being sent in the group of two in different regions to get this internal poll conducted. They are getting secret voting done by party workers up to block level. Party is providing certain name for a particular constituency and asking to vote for them through their secret votes. They are saying that even a minister's name is not yet finalised so the party is seeking voters of its workers on names of cndidates.

Sources said that this exercise is being done as telling someone on face is difficult that the person ight not win and it might also antagonize him so this exercise is being done. Like in the Gwalior region former national vice president of BJP Vikram Verma and state organising secretary Krishna Murari Moghe have been sent to get this exercise done. For example like if a senior leader like Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya or Maya Singh have better chance of winning from their constituencies or any other worker. So this is the situation and candidates might be changes as per results.

This is happening for the first time in the history of any political party that once elections is announced and such exercise in happening at ground level. Generally one team will be covering four to five districts like Gwalior and Chambal are being considered as one region and the team will be doing the exercise in 34 Assembly seats of this particular region. Even the candidate can also vote from where he is seeking ticket.

Sources said that the candidate securing maximum votes will be the strongest contender for ticket and the report will be sent to top leadership. This exercise is being done to read the anger of the workers of the party and to understate their resentment. It is better to do this exercise right now instead of doing it after the elections. The party also wants to do this to ward off anti-incumbency of candidates as Madhya Pradesh is not only facing 15-year's anti-incumbency of state but the Centre as well. This exercise is done at big places like marriage hall or ground where enough space is provided.