Assembly session can be called at short notice, if agenda is floor test: Rajasthan Governor

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur/New Delhi, July 27: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra indicated Monday that an assembly session can be called at a short notice if the state government says the agenda is to hold a floor test to prove its majority.

The suggestion figures in a note sent by Mishra while returning – for a second time -- Ashok Gehlot Cabinet’s recommendation to call a session.

Not delaying says Rajasthan Governor as he calls for assembly session

The governor asked the state government to draft a fresh proposal, addressing three points. His note said a session can be called if the government agrees to give a 21-day notice. But it also made clear that the notice can be shorter if the agenda of the sitting is to hold a floor test, which the Congress has indicated that it wants but has not specified in its proposal.

Mishra’s second point is that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test, if it takes place. It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of coronavirus, his note said.