Assembly polls: PM’s photo won’t be on vaccine certificates in 5 states

New Delhi, Jan 10: With the model code of conduct coming into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph has been taken off on the vaccination certificate in the five states.

Filters were applied on the CoWIN platform to exclude the photo of the PM in the five states. It may be recalled that a similar move was made during the state elections held in April and May last year.

The Congress had alleged that the vaccination process is being used as a means for the PM's personal publicity. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that given the history of India's vaccination production and vastness of its vaccine programmes, it is easy to believe that the government would do this work in a better way.

However the bitter truth is that the world's largest vaccine producer has today become dependant on the vaccine donations from other countries and has joined the ranks of the world's weakest countries in terms of vaccination, she had also said.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:16 [IST]