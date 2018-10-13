Assembly elections: How Mizoram voted in 2013

Aizawl, Oct 13: The stakes are high for Congress and BJP in Mizoram, the last battleground the rivals to prove themselves as it goes to the polls on November 28. While Congress will fight for survival in its last stronghold in the North-Eastern states ,the BJP sees the polls as an opportunity to accomplish its agenda of a 'Congress-Mukt Northeast'.

Power has changed hands between Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF) in the six elections Mizoram has had since its formation in 1987. While MNF won the first election in 1987, largely owing to its role in the creation of the state, Congress won the next two elections in 1989 and 1993. After a decade of Congress rule, anti-incumbency swept the state and made way for MNF's return.It retained power for 10 years, ceding to Congress in 2008.

In the 2013 assembly poll, the Congress had won 34 seats and made Lal Thanhawala the chief minister, while the BJP has no MLA at present.

Election in Mizoram is important as it would decide whether the Congress manages to hold its lone fort in the northeast or not.

Increasing Vote Share

Congress has increased its vote share from 38.89% in 2008 to 44.63% in 2018. Similarly, MNF's vote share has fallen from 30.65% in 2008 to 28.65% in 2013.

Here's a look at the party-wise perfomance in 2013 Mizoram Assembly Elections

