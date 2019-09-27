Assembly elections 2019: Why #PehleReportPhirVote is trending on Twitter?

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 27: The upcoming assembly elections in two states- Maharashtra and Haryana which is ruled by the BJP are turning out to be a fierce battle between nullification of Article 370 and the state of Indian economy.

But not everything is hunky-dory in these two states. There are serious issues of governance.

With the number of internet users in India expected to touch 627 million (62.7 crores) by the end of 2019, the BJP understands the power of social media and target the audience in their own language which is, of course, a clever marketing tactic.

However, one should not miss out the latest trends with hashtag #PehleReportPhirVote that has been trending on micro-blogging site Twitter since morning.

Based on the same lines, even Congress election campaign which was LIVE for 2 hours ago at the time of reporting shows a similar slogans #PehleReportPhirVote.

The hashtag #PehleReportPhirVote shows netizens exposing the ruling BJP government responsible for its economic policies that resulted in the closure of units and loss of jobs.

How unemployment is at damn high at this time??

What you say about it?#PehleReportPhirVote pic.twitter.com/py3IyhxvxK — Anamika Rout (@LOVEIN_VIRAT) September 27, 2019

Everyday is increasing mob lynching incident.

Why government not control it.#PehleReportPhirVote pic.twitter.com/MQjGivhhQp — Rahul Rock (@kumarrahul1361) September 27, 2019

This is the time we want all the answers they have to give us, why this happened ? #PehleReportPhirVote pic.twitter.com/KdnYO3YhNw — 🇮🇳🇮🇳 BANSI 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@IamTejas07) September 27, 2019

#PehleReportPhirVote demands answers from @MLKhattar govt. on glaring issues it has chosen to cast a blind eye towards! Your participation will help in putting an end to the current misgovernance, since the onus of choice - right or wrong - lies in your hands! pic.twitter.com/VeOVlFCvKw — Kumari Selja (@kumari_selja) September 27, 2019

Why this is going on? Why no one take responsibility.. #PehleReportPhirVote pic.twitter.com/lSKp41ZlsP — Aditya butala (@AdiRohitian45) September 27, 2019