Assembly elections 2018: Will the BJP conquer Northeast?

With the stage set for the counting of votes in the 2018 Assembly Elections in the three Northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, the BJP would be eyeing for a 3/3.

In Tripura, the BJP would look to seize power from its former ally, Nagaland Peoples's Party while in Meghalaya and Tripura, the party would look to dislodge the Congress and Left respectively.

Victories in these three states would be a major boost for the BJP. It is either ruling or in an alliance in five of the 8 Northeastern states. If the BJP bags all three states today, then it would conquer the North East.

The party has left nothing to chance and undertook a sustained campaign. Even the exit poll results showed the party making immense gains in these three states.

In Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma of the Congress is seeking a third term. In this state the battle was four cornered with the Congress, BJP and the UDP-HSPDP alliance in the fray.

The BJP is betting big on Tripura. Manik Sarkar has been the Chief Minister for 20 years. Here the BJP is in alliance with the IPFT. All barring one exit poll has predicted a victory for the BJP in the state. The CVoter exit poll was the only survey that predicted a CPM win.

The battle in Nagaland began with a win for the BJP even before the counting. The BJP is in alliance with the NDPP and former CM, Neiphiu Rio has already won the uncontested, Northern Angami II constituency.

