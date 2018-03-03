Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NDPP201
NPF200
OTH181
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP420
CPIM160
OTH10
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG185
NPP113
OTH175
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NDPP2010
NPF20038
BJP1111
JDU301
IND208
NPP200
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
BJP4200
CPIM16049
OTH100
CONG0010
CPI001
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
CONG18529
NPP1132
OTH710
BJP610
UDP438
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
Assembly elections 2018: Will the BJP conquer Northeast?

Written By:
With the stage set for the counting of votes in the 2018 Assembly Elections in the three Northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, the BJP would be eyeing for a 3/3.

In Tripura, the BJP would look to seize power from its former ally, Nagaland Peoples's Party while in Meghalaya and Tripura, the party would look to dislodge the Congress and Left respectively.

Victories in these three states would be a major boost for the BJP. It is either ruling or in an alliance in five of the 8 Northeastern states. If the BJP bags all three states today, then it would conquer the North East.

The party has left nothing to chance and undertook a sustained campaign. Even the exit poll results showed the party making immense gains in these three states.

In Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma of the Congress is seeking a third term. In this state the battle was four cornered with the Congress, BJP and the UDP-HSPDP alliance in the fray.

The BJP is betting big on Tripura. Manik Sarkar has been the Chief Minister for 20 years. Here the BJP is in alliance with the IPFT. All barring one exit poll has predicted a victory for the BJP in the state. The CVoter exit poll was the only survey that predicted a CPM win.

Also Read | Infographic: States ruled by the BJP in 2017

The battle in Nagaland began with a win for the BJP even before the counting. The BJP is in alliance with the NDPP and former CM, Neiphiu Rio has already won the uncontested, Northern Angami II constituency.

assembly elections, nagaland assembly elections 2018, meghalaya assembly elections 2018, tripura assembly elections 2018

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 7:06 [IST]
