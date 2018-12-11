Home News India Assembly elections 2018: Why not much coverage of Mizoram results?

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Aizawl, Dec 11: While the whole of India remained glued to the media to know how the electoral battles were being fought in the four states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the fifth state of Mizoram was not getting much of attention which is a poor advertisement for the Indian democracy.

Even though the North-east doesn't hold much of significance politically, yet the Mizoram election this time is important for a loss of the ruling Congress in this state will mean the party, which has dominated the NE region for most part since Independence, will lose its final fortress there.

As per the latest trend, the ruling Congress was leading in five seats while the Mizo National Front was leading in 25 seats. The BJP, which has never won a seat in the state, was leading in only one seat. The state has an Assembly of 40 seats.

But the way the state's result was being covered, it was a shame (one noted journalist told on air that a few houses withdrew their reporters from the region for cost cutting!).