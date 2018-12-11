Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1130
BJP1030
BSP50
OTH90
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG940
BJP800
IND130
OTH120
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG660
BJP180
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS881
TDP, CONG+200
AIMIM51
OTH40
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF1114
IND35
CONG51
OTH10
    Assembly elections 2018: Why not much coverage of Mizoram results?

    By
    |

    Aizawl, Dec 11: While the whole of India remained glued to the media to know how the electoral battles were being fought in the four states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the fifth state of Mizoram was not getting much of attention which is a poor advertisement for the Indian democracy.

    Even though the North-east doesn't hold much of significance politically, yet the Mizoram election this time is important for a loss of the ruling Congress in this state will mean the party, which has dominated the NE region for most part since Independence, will lose its final fortress there.

    As per the latest trend, the ruling Congress was leading in five seats while the Mizo National Front was leading in 25 seats. The BJP, which has never won a seat in the state, was leading in only one seat. The state has an Assembly of 40 seats.

    But the way the state's result was being covered, it was a shame (one noted journalist told on air that a few houses withdrew their reporters from the region for cost cutting!).

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 10:08 [IST]
