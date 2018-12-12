Home News India Assembly elections 2018: Here is a look at all Assembly poll results since Modi took over as PM

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president Amit Shah has won a series of state elections since 2014 when it stormed to power at the Centre in a one-sided poll. However, just a few months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP suffered its biggest defeat, losing two states it had been ruling for 15 years and one state after a term. In fact, the party didn't win any of the five states that went to polls in November and December 2018.

Here we take a brief look at the results of all the state/UT polls that took place between May 2014 and November-December 2018, i.e., the first tenure of Modi as the PM of India. We are excluding the state elections in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim since those took place during the Lok Sabha election 2014 and before Modi took oath as the PM.

2014 election results (4 states): BJP 4, Congress 0

The BJP came to power in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand; Congress was in power in all of them, either alone or in coalition. While the BJP came in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra (first time as the senior partner), it came to power in J&K in alliance in alliance with People's Democratic Alliance (it got over earlier this year) and on its own on Haryana (first time) and Jharkhand.

2015 election results (2 states): Regional parties 2, BJP 0

The BJP received its first major blow when they were decimated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, losing 67 of 70 seats. The only other big election in this year was in Bihar where also the BJP suffered a setback against the combined power of two state stalwarts - Nitish Kumar and his former friend Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Mahagathbandhan of the ruling Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress humbled the BJP in this election though in 2017, Nitish Kumar gave up the alliance with Lalu and returned to the BJP's fold in a reversal of the scenario in J&K. Before the latest results, 2015 was the lowest point in Modi-Shah's record in electoral performance.

2016 election results (5 states & UT): Regional parties 3, BJP 1, Congress 1

The year 2016 saw a number of state elections and it was a decent year for the BJP as it came to power in the Northeastern state of Assam for the first time, toppling the Congress, besides opening their account in the southern state of Kerala. However, the BJP failed to breach forts of regional parties like West Bengal (won by Trinamool Congress) and Tamil Nadu (won by AIADMK) while the Congress, which lost power in Kerala and Assam, had the consolation prize of winning Puducherry.

2017 election results (7 states): BJP 6, Congress 1

This was another big year for the BJP as they single-handedly wrested the big state of UP, annihilating the regional parties and Congress. This year saw the BJP winning besides UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Of these, the saffron party bagged Goa and Manipur despite finishing second to the Congress in the list of highest seat-winning parties, thanks to its sharp management skills on the ground. The Congress's only gain was in Punjab where it returned defeating the BJP-Akali Dal combine.

2018 election results (9 states): Congress 3, regional parties 3, BJP 1, Cong alliance 1, BJP alliance 1

The year 2018 started off well for the BJP as they brought Tripura under its rule for the first time. It also came to power in Nagaland along with National Democratic Progressive Party while Meghalaya went to the National People's Party. Next was Karnataka where the BJP failed to form the government as the Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) post-poll alliance bagged the prize. And then came the five-state elections towards the end of the year in which Telangana went to Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram to the Mizo National Front. The rest three, namely, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were won by the Congress and its allies.