Assembly elections 2018: BJP, Cong rush top leaders to form governments

Close on the heels of the Congress rushing its top leaders to Meghalaya, the BJP too is leaving nothing to chance. While the Tripura verdict is clear, it appears as though it would be coalition politics that would play out in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Ram Madhav, the general secretary of the BJP says that Himanta Biswa Sarma would leave for Meghalaya to oversee the formation of the government. He said that they would ensure that there is no Congress government formed in Meghalaya.

On the other hand, Madhav would himself leave for Nagaland in a bid to stitch up a government.

The Congress too which has a realistic chance of forming the government in Meghalaya too is leaving nothing to chance. Stung by the lack of strategy in Goa and Manipur where it failed to form the government despite being the largest party, it wants no such repetition in Meghalaya.

The party has rushed Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong to oversee the formation of the government. The party high command decided to rush the senior leaders to the state to make sure that the Congress forms the government. Both Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel would be in Meghalaya to oversee the formation of a government.

The BJP on the other hand would look to form the government with the NPP. The NPP is the BJP's regional ally in the state, but the parties are contesting separately.

