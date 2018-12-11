Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP1100
CONG1100
BSP40
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG1010
BJP731
IND130
OTH110
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG630
BJP210
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS5038
TDP, CONG+185
AIMIM33
OTH30
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF224
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Assembly election results a reflection of state govt's performance: Rajnath Singh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: With the BJP likely to lose two key states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Rajanath Singh on Tuesday said the results of assembly elections in 5 states were a reflection of the peformance of state governments.

    Union Home Minister Rajanath Singh
    Union Home Minister Rajanath Singh

    Rajnath congratulated the winners and pointed out that the Congress had lost miserably in Telangana.

    He also pointed out the Congress-led grand alliance was heading to a "huge defeat" in Telangana, where the TRS appears set to retain to power with a big majority.

    Also Read | Election results 2018 LIVE: Congress looks set to end Raman reign in Chhattisgarh

    Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates.

    As per trends, the Congress was comfortable ahead of the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh and has an edge over it in Rajasthan.

    Both parties were locked in a neck and neck race in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress appeared to be losing power in Mizoram to Mizo National Front.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 telangana assembly elections 2018 madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue