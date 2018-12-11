Home News India Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: KCR-led TRS takes early lead in Telangana; BJP in Chhattisgarh

Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: KCR-led TRS takes early lead in Telangana; BJP in Chhattisgarh

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Dec 10: It has been dubbed as the big semi-final ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Elections were held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The exits polls have thrown up mixed results. As is said in cricket that one cannot predict anything until the last ball is bowled. This is the same in the case of the elections as well. Whatever the result may be, it would give the winning party the edge ahead of 2019. Who will rule the roost at the end of it?

Find out more here as we bring you all the updates LIVE:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya says,'We are confident of a victory because we have worked hard in the states. Exit polls may have been anything, victory will be ours.' Counting of votes for the assembly elections is likely to be delayed due to cross-verification with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units. Chhattisgarh: Congress is leading in Bastar district. Despite the rebels’ threat, voters in Naxal-hit Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh exercised their franchise at large. Congress workers perform 'hawan' outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/zkuKfW9T2T — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018 As the counting of votes begins, Congress workers perform 'hawan' outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi Rajasthan: Congress's Banswara candidate Arjun Singh Bamaniya has arrived at the temple of Tripura Sundari to pray for his success. Other leaders are also engaged in rituals to pray for the best. Rajasthan: Congress's Banswara candidate Arjun Singh Bamaniya has arrived at the temple of Tripura Sundari to pray for his success. Other leaders are also engaged in rituals to pray for the best. Secretary in-charge of Congress affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopala KC Venugopal claims he has been sent by party leadership in Delhi as observer for Jaipur results. He is taking 9:50 am flight from Delhi. General secy incharge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey is said to accompany him. Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje leaves for Tripura Sundari temple before counting of votes Over 8,500 candidates were in fray in polls for these assemblies and their electoral fate is current sealed in over 1.74 lakh EVMs Telangana: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has arrived at Darussalam in Hyderabad ahead of vote counting. He had earlier claimed that people of Hyderabad and Telangana have accepted that Modi, Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu and Rahul Gandhi have all "ganged up against Asaduddin Owaisi". The Chief Electoral Officer on Monday directed that there will be no webcasting during the counting of votes. He has also directed that Wifi will not be used in the counting hall and CCTV cameras will be installed. In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia says no more rifts in Congress Counting of votes for the 5 state assemblies have begun. Currently the postal votes are being counted. Election Commission has set up robust, fool proof and secured infrastructure facility for disseminating Trends and Results of General Elections of 5 Assemblies through its popular website eciresults.nic.in, which will start functioning from 8.00 AM on 11th December, 2018 and will show trends update continuously. Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl. Counting of votes for #MizoramAssemblyElections2018 will start at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/BB2jxdz0mI — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018 Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl. Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly Elections2018 will start at 8 am today. In Chhattisgarh, tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in all 27 districts, particularly the Naxal-affected ones, where voting was held in two phases on November 12 and 20 to elect a new 90-member Assembly. The state had recorded 76.60 per cent voter turnout. The magic number for Madhya Pradesh is 116. In Rajasthan it is 100 while in Chattisgarh it is 46. In Telangana the magic number is 60 and in Mizoram it is 21. In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal City SP from outside Old Central Jail counting centre said,''Dedicated teams deployed to ensure full security. Diversion points put on roads outside centres. There's a 3-tier security system. Any device that can help communication isn't allowed inside.'' In Rajasthan, the Congress eyes an opportunity. Rajasthan has had a revolving door policy and if that trend continues, then the Congress would claim power. In case of a win, it would be interesting to see, if Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot would be made CM. For the Congress, the elections at Madhya Pradesh would be a make or break one. The party is in with a good chance. However Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is seeking a fourth term has said that the victory would be that of the BJP’s. Counting of votes to get underway shortly. The process would begin with the counting of the postal votes. The Chief Electoral Officer has said that there will be no webcasting during the counting of votes. He has also directed that Wifi will not be used in the counting hall and CCTV cameras will be installed. A hung verdict in Chhattisgarh will make the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati group kingmakers. Mizoram could vote out the Congress, but the verdict appears to be a hung one as per exit polls. The MNF is likely to emerge as the single largest party. Counting of votes will get underway shortly. It is no doubt a high stake battle and would be interesting to see who will emerge victorious.

In Rajasthan, the Congress is hoping to overthrow the BJP led by Vasundhara Raje. A total of 2274 candidates were in the fray for the 199 Assembly seats. The Congress party had fielded its candidates in 195 seats, the BJP on 199 seats, the BSP on 189 seats, NCP on 1 seat, CPI on 16 and CPI-M on 28 seats. As many as 830 candidates were independents while 817 candidates were from non-registered parties.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed an increase in the voter turnout with a record 75 per cent voters turning up at polling stations to exercise their franchise. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is hoping for a comeback after 15 years in the state, which was once its stronghold.

Most of the exit polls for Madhya Pradesh have predicted a neck-and-neck race between the ruling BJP and the Congress party. Agencies like Jan Ki Baat, C Voter and Pace Media have suggested that both the parties may get numbers nearing the halfway mark, suggesting major political drama after the results are declared on December 11.

In Telangana, most exit polls have predicted a win for the TRS. India Today - Axis My India exit poll has predicted 79 to 91 seats for KC Rao-led TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana, 21 to 33 for Congress, 1 to 3 for BJP. The exit poll has projected 4 to 7 seats for others, including AIMIM.

According to the exit poll conducted by Jan Ki Baat, TRS is getting 57 seats, Congress 45, AIMIM 6 and BJP 5 seats. Times Now-CNX exit poll has predicted the TRS to get 66 seats, Congress to get 37, BJP to get 7 and others including AIMIM will get 9.

In the 2014 elections, TRS emerged victorious with 63 Assembly seats and 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. K Chandrashekar Rao took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014. Out of 119, 88 were General Category candidates, 19 SC and 12 ST candidates.

The battle at Chhattisgarh would be an interesting one. Many exit polls have suggested a win for the Congress. However there were some that backed the BJP. How much of a factor will the Ajit Jogi factor play. You will get to know in a few hours from now.

The Congress according to exit polls is set to lose out on Mizoram. This is symbolic as this is the last citadel of the grand old party in the North East. All exit polls have given the MNF the edge.