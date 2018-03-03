North East Election results LIVE: BJP's Biplab Deb to be next CM of Tripura, says sources

12:50 pm
Amit Shah to address media at 3:30 pm
12:48 pm
"In Meghalaya, the vote is basically against the Congress if you see the performance of other parties. Leaders will discuss if there can be the possibility of a post-poll alliance," says Nalin Kohli, BJP Meghalaya incharge.
12:48 pm
BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijender Gupta congratulate their party after its extraordinary performance in North East states, especially Tripura.
12:21 pm
Meghalaya: Congress leader and CM Mukul Sangma wins from both the seats — Ampati and Songsok.
12:19 pm
NDPP+ alliance, which has the BJP as its partner, takes a lead of 31 seats, while the NPF+ alliance is at 24 in Nagaland
12:18 pm
ECI trends: BJP+ leading on 40 seats, Left leading on 18 seats in Tripura Election 2018
12:11 pm
BJP's Biplab Deb set to be the next Chief Minister of Tripura: sources
12:11 pm
11:56 am
"It is a historical day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself put in a lot of effort to achieve this dream. He held four rallies in the state and was tracking the developments till late last night. Our party cadre have also worked very hard. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been the architect, who has been working hard for the last three months. We are happy that the trends show that the people of Tripura want us to form the government. CPI(M) put up a spirited fight but the people want change. The final results will bear testimony to that. The Chalo Paltai was accepted by the people. In Nagaland, we will form an alliance. I am leaving for Meghalaya, while Himanta will go to Nagaland," says Ram Madhav, BJP in-charge of the North East.
11:46 am
“We are satisfied. We’ll wait for the final verdict,” says Madhav, hoping to win 40+ seats in a “historic verdict”. The results are a testimony to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hard work, he says, and also praises BJP chief Amit Shah.
11:45 am
The BJP holds a press conference in Tripura capital Agartala as vote-counting continues in three north-eastern states. BJP’s Ram Madhav says his party on its way to form the government.
11:38 am
NDPP’s Neikesalie Kire wins Kohima Town in Nagaland, BJP’s K Sangtam wins Seyochung Sitimi seat. BJP-NDPP alliance now have three confirmed wins in Nagaland. The BJP is headed for significant gains in the state. And irrespective of the outcome, the saffron party is sitting pretty.
11:37 am
Huge vindication for consistent development that has been seen in North East in last 4 yrs which did not happen in last 7 decades. People have reasons to believe that this is the dispensation that they can look forward to trust for future growth, says Jitendra Singh, Union Minister
11:25 am
BJP is all set for a historic win in Tripura, I would like to congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers. Even our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. Important day in Indian politics, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
11:22 am
BJP advances its lead by 19 seats in Tripura. Current tally in the state stands at: BJP -- 39, Left -- 19, Congress -- 0, Others -- 0
11:21 am
BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma says: “Trends are encouraging. I am hopeful and confident that BJP will form the government in Tripura.”
11:21 am
Latest trends show the Left is ahead in 20 seats, while the BJP is leading in 38 in Tripura. In Meghalaya, the Congress is ahead in 27 seats, while the NPP leads in 10 and the BJP in eight. In Nagaland, the NPF+ is leading in 26 seats, while the NDPP-BJP alliance is ahead in 31 seats.
11:19 am
In Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma (Congress) wins Songsak. Cherak Momin (Congress) wins Kharkutta and Pongseng Marak (NPP) wins Bajengdoba.
11:19 am
Will Nagaland get its first woman MLA? Awan Konyak of the NDPP, one of the five women candidates in fray, is leading Eshak Konyak of the NPF by 1,320 votes in Aboi seat. Nagaland has never elected a woman MLA in the state’s 55-year history.
11:18 am
The 2018 Assembly polls witnessed the lowest voter turnout in Nagaland since 1993
11:07 am
We are sweeping Tripura. Our workers have worked very hard in spite of the violence of CPM, says Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader to CNN-News18.
11:00 am
BJP Dashes Past CPM in Tripura; NPF Loses Nagaland Lead; Tug-of-War in Meghalaya
10:58 am
ECI trends: BJP+ leading in Tripura, BJP+ neck to neck with NPF in Nagaland, Congress leading in Meghalaya
10:51 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit BJP office in Delhi at 6:00 PM today
10:50 am
CM Manik Sarkar leading from Dhanpur constituency by 1682 votes
10:50 am
ECI trends: BJP+ leading on 30 seats, Left leading on 17 seats in Tripura Election 2018.
10:43 am
BJP leading with 32 seats in Tripura. CPI(M) trailing with 26 seats
10:37 am
Tripra: BJP workers celebrate as trends show the party leading
10:36 am
Today's results will indicate a change in the political scenario. We will form government in Nagaland: Kiren Rijiju, Mos, Home
10:24 am
BJP surging ahead in Tripura
10:18 am
We are very confident, let more rounds of counting complete, our leads are going to get much bigger: Brinda Karat, CPI on Tripura
10:18 am
Trends are encouraging, I am hopeful and confident that BJP will form the Govt in Tripura, says BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP
10:13 am
Congress has not open account in Tripura
10:12 am
Despite the CPI(M) seemingly taking an unassailable lead in Tripura, the BJP has made a stunning come back to lead in 28 seats as compared to 26 seats of the Left. The contest is one of the closest seen in recent times and the national party is claiming that it will win at least 15 seats in the tribal belt.
10:01 am
ECI trends: NPF leading on 6 seats, BJP-NDPP leading on 7, Congress on 1 and Others on 3 in Nagaland Election 2018
09:55 am
Trends suggest that the Left is likely to form the government in Tripura.
09:53 am
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) has surged ahead to take a lead in 33 seats, more than the halfway mark, in Tripura. Beating expectations of a BJP win, predicted by the exit polls, the party looks set to continue to be in power. Manik Sarkar, termed India's poorest CM, would be taking over for the fifth term in the state.
09:44 am
ECI trends: Congress leading on 7 seats, UDP on 3, NPP on 2, BJP on 1 and Others on 3 in Meghalaya Election 2018
09:42 am
Ram Madhav, BJP says seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP.
09:33 am
The ruling Naga People’s Front leading in two seats and BJP-NDPP alliance in one after the first round of counting in three seats in Nagaland.
09:27 am
In Meghalaya, chief minister Mukul Sangma, Agatha Sangma and James Sangma are leading from their constituencies. BJP's Donkupar Roy is ahead in Shella and Alexander Laloo Hek, a former member of the Congress who then shifted to BJP, is leading in Pynthorumkhrah.
09:23 am
09:22 am
Tripura CM Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M) leading in Dhanpur seat. Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma of the Congress leading in Ampati. He is contesting from two seats --- Ampati and Songsak.
09:18 am
ECI trends: NPF leading on 2 seats, BJP-NDPP leading on 1 in Nagaland Election 2018
09:06 am
Huge crowd has gathered at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector
08:53 am
The Congress is ahead in three seats in Meghalaya, while the BJP is leading in one. The National People's Party (NPP) is also ahead in three seats, while candidates of other parties are also leading in four seats in the state.
08:49 am
The BJP's and CPM's neck-and-neck race in the Tripua election results continues as trends keep coming in. The BJP is currently leading there in 13 seats while the CPM is leading in 17.
08:41 am
After the first half an hour of counting in Tripura, BJP is leading in 10 seats, while, CPI(M) is ahead in nine.
08:36 am
First lead for Congress in Meghalaya
08:32 am
First lead for BJP in Nagaland
08:30 am
In Tripura: Manik Dey leads from Majlishpur (CPM) Narayan Chandra Chowdhuri leads from Kamalasagar (CPM) Pranajit Singha Roy leads from Radhakishorepur (BJP)
08:05 am
All the three states have 60-members assemblies but polling took place in only 59—after the deaths of candidates in Meghalaya and Tripura and the unopposed election of former chief minister Neiphiu Rio of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland.
08:02 am
Counting of votes for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland begins
07:50 am
NPF leader and current CM TR Zeliang had slammed Neiphiu Rio for instability in the party. NPF leader have accused Rio of being power hungry.
07:49 am
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) chief Neiphiu Rio was declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency. No one else filed nomination from Northern Angami-II constituency so Rio was declared winner before polling even began.
07:48 am
BJP is technically still part of ruling NPF government with two ministers still under oath. The BJP stitched an alliance with NDPP only recently.
07:44 am
The BJP allied with Neiphiu Rio's party NDPP which was born out of the NPF only a few months ago. Neiphiu Rio has been chief minister for over a decade during NPF rule.
07:38 am
Meghalaya Election 2018: There is adequate security at counting centres and we hope there will be no untoward incident and counting will pass off smoothly, says D Marak,SP Shillong
07:35 am
The ruling CPI-M has fielded 56 candidates in Tripura, leaving one seat each to its Left Front partners — the Communist Party of India, Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party.
07:34 am
Ahead of the counting, both the CPI-M and the BJP claimed that they will form the next government in Tripura.
07:21 am
Meghalaya Election 2018: We will wait for the verdict of the people. People want change in Mawsynram, says HM Shangpliang, Congress candidate from Mawsynram constituency.
07:15 am
Meghalaya Election 2018: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Shillong.
07:14 am
Tripura Election 2018: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Agartala.
06:21 am
Three Tier Security Arrangements are done for the counting day. Counting would begin from 8 am in all the states amid tight security, Election Commission officials said.